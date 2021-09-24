California Passed a Law to End Single-Family Zoning

Two days after the recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 9, which effectively ends single-family zoning in California. The law is part of a larger effort to increase the supply of housing, at a time when prices are at an all-time high and rents remain unaffordable for many people.







Guest: Erika Kelly, senior editor of KQED’s housing affordability desk

