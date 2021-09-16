Claiming Unemployment in California: Your Options Now That Pandemic Federal Benefits Have Ended

- Go straight to: Where to find help if your pandemic federal benefits have ended
Around Labor Day, up to 2.2 million Californians lost federal benefits established to help get them through the pandemic.
But plenty of people still haven’t found work. Some also have circumstances that are keeping them out of the job market, like not wanting to send their unvaccinated kids back to school, or worrying about contracting COVID in the workplace.
Some Californians are still eligible for regular unemployment and should continue to certify for benefits, according to the Employment Development Department (EDD). But if you're one of the many people who have now lost benefits and haven't yet found employment, here's a guide to help you figure out your current options.
Which of my unemployment benefits have actually expired?
Back on Sept. 4, the following federal unemployment benefits established by the CARES Act expired:
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA: The federal program that supports business owners, independent contractors and self-employed workers. (If you only got a 1099 tax form, this was likely the program you were on).
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC: The federal program for people who were on regular unemployment but exhausted those funds.
- Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) (also known as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC): For weeks of unemployment between December 27, 2020, and September 4, 2021, this program paid $300 in federal unemployment compensation on top of a claimant's current weekly benefit amount.
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC): The program that paid an additional $100 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits to claimants who receive regular unemployment or extension benefits and earned self-employment income in the year before their claim.
Also available was Federal-State Extended Duration (FED-ED), the federal program for people who’ve exhausted both regular UI and PEUC funds. Some people had remaining weeks of FED-ED eligibility, but these payments also expired Sept. 11.
These now-expired pandemic unemployment benefits were created as temporary emergency payments and extensions, and some of them were intended to bridge gaps for people who don’t qualify for regular unemployment, like gig-workers and the self-employed. In the lead-up to their expiration, some advocates pointed out that the absence of pre-existing unemployment support nets for these workers highlights glaring holes in the system that still need filling.
"'Why is it okay for those folks to be excluded from the program when it's not a pandemic?' is a question we need to ask ourselves," said Rebecca Dixon, executive director of the National Employment Law Project.
"And if we can figure out how to make it work during a pandemic to cover them, we need to be covering them all the time."
What if I’m on regular unemployment?
According to an EDD release from early September, the agency estimates around 500,000 Californians are still on regular state unemployment insurance —just without the $300 federal PAC supplement they used to get.
EDD uses what they call a 'base period' to calculate your benefits and whether you are eligible for benefits in general. See the earning requirements for establishing a valid claim.