Claiming Unemployment in California: Your Options Now That Pandemic Federal Benefits Have Ended

An important note is that people who filed claims at the beginning of the pandemic but have not been back to work at all are not going to be eligible to file a new regular unemployment claim, says Daniela Urban, executive director of the Center for Workers’ Rights in Sacramento.

"Because they haven't had any new earnings, regardless of how far back they can go in their base period," she explained.

If I'm eligible for a new claim, what do I need to know?

If you have earned enough since your last claim to qualify for a new one, Urban recommends you think strategically about when you file — to maximize the amount and length of your new round of benefits.

A big reason why you should do this? Urban says EDD will never include the quarter of earnings in which you file your claim when it calculates your claim amount.

Since many people may have gotten work in the summertime before the delta variant really took hold, there’s a good chance you may have earnings in the third quarter of 2021, which runs between July 1 and Sept. 30. So, if you file in October, at the start of the fourth quarter — instead of September — EDD will consider those "Q3 earnings" when it calculates your benefits.

"The amount that you receive in unemployment is based on both your highest quarter of earnings as well as all of your earnings over the base period. So because many claimants didn't work for much of 2020, they might have a [higher] quarter of earnings recently like the most recent quarter or the quarter immediately preceding that,” Urban said.

People who’ve gotten back to work recently but then been laid off again should factor that into when they file too, says Urban. That’s because, if you have just lost a new job, then your earnings from that quarter don't count.

"So whenever we're at the end of a quarter, especially like we are right now, if you've recently lost work and most of your new job was just in that one quarter, they're only going to use the earnings from the quarter before that and maybe even two quarters before that, depending on what your other earnings were, in order to calculate your base period earnings," said Urban.

Waiting to file has other benefits on top of making it more likely that folks’ higher earnings will be considered, "because now that there aren't extensions, the maximum you'll be able to get is the 26 weeks within a 52 week period," stressed Urban.

"So by delaying the start of that, you push back the time period where you start getting benefits. But that extends the time period for which you're able to collect those benefits if you still remain unemployed," she said.

In short: when you're deciding to file, weigh how you can balance including the periods where you earned the most — and consider that the longer you wait to file, the longer into the year (and, hopefully, closer to a fuller economic recovery) your benefits will run.