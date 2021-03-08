How to Get Your California Stimulus Check – and Other Tax Credits You're Entitled To

As complicated as tax season is every year, filing your taxes for the extremely challenging year that was 2020 could help you qualify for additional financial help in the form of tax credits.

Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a $7.6 billion stimulus package on Feb. 23 known as the Golden State Stimulus plan that includes a one-time state tax rebate of $600 for anyone who earned less than $30,000 last year.

This cash infusion into Californians' pockets is part of a larger recovery plan that seeks to include undocumented workers along with other low-income Californians.

This year, undocumented immigrants may also qualify for an additional $600 that the state is providing to taxpayers who earned up to $75,000 but did not get stimulus checks from the federal government last December due to their immigration status.

San Francisco residents may also be eligible for the Working Families Credit – the only county rebate in the Bay Area – which grants $250 to households with children that earned under $56,844 in 2020. Mayor London Breed recently announced that families which received the WFC last year would automatically receive an additional $250 from the city this year — potentially $500 in total.

Even if you don’t live in San Francisco, you may still qualify for the state rebates. Since it's confusing to keep track of each program and figure out if you qualify, we’ve collected some essential information to help you make sure you get the aid you're entitled to.

What You're Automatically Eligible for When You File

The first step can sometimes be the hardest. But if you don’t file your taxes on time, you may miss out on the money you're entitled to, regardless of your income.

“The goal of the $600 checks is to help those facing the greatest economic challenges due to COVID-19,” said Yolanda López, financial capability coordinator with the Unity Council, a nonprofit organization in Oakland that offers free tax assistance.

“By simply filing your taxes you will then be eligible to receive this aid through direct deposit to the account you used when filing your taxes, or [money] will be sent as a physical check to the address provided in your filing,” López added.