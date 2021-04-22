Filing Your Taxes If You Claimed Unemployment Benefits: What to Know, Where to Find Help

Skip straight to:

The 2021 IRS deadline for filing your taxes has been pushed to May 17, to give people more time to get organized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with this extra time, your situation is likely to be even more complicated if you’ve been unemployed during the course of the pandemic — since you have to pay taxes on federal unemployment if you earned above a certain amount in benefits.

With the new IRS tax filing deadline now less than a month away, here's what you need to know about filing your taxes if you've claimed unemployment benefits this year — and where you can find free or low-cost tax help, even after many such support services closed up shop on the original IRS deadline of April 15.

I Received Unemployment Benefits In 2020. How Are They Taxed?

Unlike many other states, Californians do not have to pay state income tax on unemployment benefits.

Unemployment benefits are subject to federal taxes, but the American Rescue Plan created new thresholds for what’s taxable in this case.

If your modified adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less for singles or married people filing separately — or $150,000 for married joint filers — you don’t have to pay taxes on the first $10,200 of 2020 unemployment benefits you earned.