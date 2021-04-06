Newsom Plans to 'Open Up Business As Usual' in California by June 15

Amid plummeting COVID-19 case rates and a major spike in vaccinations, California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces by June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy. We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement released ahead of a news conference in San Francisco.

The mask mandate in the nation's most populous state will remain in effect, Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Tuesday, and he cautioned that California will only reopen more widely in mid-June if vaccine supply is sufficient and hospitalization rates remain stable and low.

Vaccine eligibility will expand to people in California 16 and older starting April 15, although some counties have already started vaccinating young adults.

The announcement comes as states across the country have lifted health restrictions as more people get vaccinated. California had some of the nation's strictest pandemic rules, becoming the first to institute a statewide stay-at-home order last spring and adopting a complex, color-coded tier system that dictated which businesses could open and at what capacity, depending on how widespread the virus was in a county.