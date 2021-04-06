KQED is a proud member of
Newsom Plans to 'Open Up Business As Usual' in California by June 15

KQED News Staff and Wires
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to the media in Los Angeles on April 1, 2021. California will fully reopen its economy by June 15, contingent on several factors being met, Newsom announced Tuesday.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid plummeting COVID-19 case rates and a major spike in vaccinations, California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces by June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy. We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement released ahead of a news conference in San Francisco.

The mask mandate in the nation's most populous state will remain in effect, Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Tuesday, and he cautioned that California will only reopen more widely in mid-June if vaccine supply is sufficient and hospitalization rates remain stable and low.

Vaccine eligibility will expand to people in California 16 and older starting April 15, although some counties have already started vaccinating young adults.

The announcement comes as states across the country have lifted health restrictions as more people get vaccinated. California had some of the nation's strictest pandemic rules, becoming the first to institute a statewide stay-at-home order last spring and adopting a complex, color-coded tier system that dictated which businesses could open and at what capacity, depending on how widespread the virus was in a county.

“This means the end to our color-coded tiers. We can go to movies to the beach and see family,” Ghaly said.

Tuesday's announcement signals an end date to more than a year of isolation. While many other states have pushed ahead, California has generally resisted reopening too quickly, and in several instances, has moved to reinstate restrictions to stem rising new cases and hospitalizations.

The state has so far administered roughly 20 million shots, including 4 million to the hardest-hit ZIP codes, and COVID-19 infection rates have steadily dropped.

But the pandemic has taken its toll, killing more than 58,000 Californians, while shuttering scores of businesses and forcing millions of students to attend school remotely for much of the year.

On June 15, businesses can open with “common-sense risk reduction measures,” including mandated masking and encouraging vaccinations, officials said. The state will continue contact tracing and testing.

Most capacity limits will be also lifted, although large-scale indoor events, such as conventions, will be allowed only with testing or vaccination verification requirements, Ghaly said.

The two-month advance notice should give people enough time to schedule their first dose, wait the recommended three to four weeks for a second shot and get through the two-week period for the vaccines to fully kick in, Ghaly said. It also gives businesses and other services ample time to prepare.

This post includes reporting from KQED's Guy Marzorati and The  Associated Press.