Empty Savings, Damaged Health: For Pandemic Unemployed, Recovery Can Be a Long Road

Garnica has already paid two different consultants to rework his resume, and said he would gladly take a lower paying job. But despite all the applications he’s submitted, he’s only gotten two interviews since the start of the pandemic, neither of which have resulted in job offers.

Garnica is one of as many as 2 million Californians whose federal unemployment benefits expired over Labor Day weekend. People who still haven’t found work are now trying to move forward with less support, but research from previous recessions suggests many may never fully recover.

Making it Work

While out of work, Garnica has tried to modify his life to stay afloat. He’s pulled money out of his 401(k) account to pay bills, borrowed from friends to cover his mortgage, and rented out rooms in his house, where he lives with his girlfriend and her older son, and the couple's newborn baby boy.

The most stressful time is the end of the month, he said.

“All the bills start coming due and you're like, ‘OK, am I going to default on this bill?’ Is it more advantageous for me to pull money out of my 401(k)? If I pull money out of my bank, how does that affect my unemployment … if I am going to get unemployment?”

Because he initially felt confident he’d find another job quickly, Garnica didn’t immediately sign up for health insurance when his work coverage expired. In June 2020, after a little over a month without any coverage, he signed up for Covered California, the state’s health insurance marketplace, with his plan set to go into effect the following month.

Then, at the end of the month, Garnica had a heart attack — the day before his plan began.

“I didn't go to the hospital right away because my insurance didn't kick in until midnight. That was kind of like a crappy situation to be in, right?” said Garnica.

Health Issues ‘Tightly Linked’ to Unemployment

Garnica is only 42-years-old, and fortunately recovered. It’s impossible to know the root cause of his heart attack, but there is long-standing research linking unemployment to major health issues, including heart attacks.

“The population health issues that arise over the next years could very well be tightly linked to the unemployment that we've seen that's been spurred by the pandemic,” said Jennie Brand, a sociologist at UCLA and director of the California Center for Population Research.

Brand said unemployment can prompt stress, depression and even lead to alcohol or drug abuse. It also often leads to people putting off getting health care, like Garnica did.

What’s more, in February, researchers from UCSF estimated that more than 30,000 Americans would die within the first year of the pandemic from unemployment-related health issues.

In light of the well-documented links between unemployment and diminished health, and the sheer number of Americans still looking for jobs, Brand and other researchers are now warning of a potential new pending health crisis.

Struggling to Start from Scratch Again

On top of health challenges, economic woes will hit those harder who are already more vulnerable, especially older workers and workers of color, said Rebecca Dixon, executive director of the National Employment Law Project.