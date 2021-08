In early August, 8 Bay Area counties reinstated mask mandates in indoor public spaces due to the spread of the Delta variant. Solano County was the only one that didn't.

Last week, the city of Benicia broke with the county by approving — by a unanimous city council vote — its own indoor mask mandate.

Today, we speak with the city's mayor about this decision, and what it says about differences within Solano County.

Guest: Steve Young, Mayor of Benicia