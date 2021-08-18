Oscar Grant Killing Will Get New Review From California Dept. of Justice

The California Department of Justice announced Tuesday it will look into the actions of a former BART police officer who was involved, but never criminally charged, in the 2009 killing of Oscar Grant.

Grant, a 24-year-old Black man, had no weapons and was being held down on his stomach on a Fruitvale BART station platform when transit cop Johannes Mehserle fired a fatal shot into his back. The incident led to massive protests and murder charges for Mehserle. Mehserle, who said he confused his gun for his Taser, was convicted of manslaughter in 2010 and sentenced to a two-year prison term, of which he served 11 months. He was released in June 2011.

Now more than a decade later, California Attorney General Rob Bonta says his office will look into the actions of a second officer: Anthony 'Tony' Pirone.