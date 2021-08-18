KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

An ‘All-Hands-on-Deck’ Moment for Afghan Refugee Resettlement

Devin KatayamaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Embassy Of Afghanistan In Washington DC
The Afghan Embassy stands in a leafy, quiet neighborhood in the northwest section of Washington, D.C., on Aug. 16, 2021.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Bay Area is home to some of the largest Afghan communities in the U.S. And now, as the Taliban have taken over control of Afghanistan, refugee resettlement organizations here like Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay say the pace of people seeking refuge is "like nothing we've seen in recent years."

Guest: Fouzia Azizi, Director of Refugee Services for Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay

You can find opportunities to donate or help JFCS here.


Read the episode transcript here.

Sponsored

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.