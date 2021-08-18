An ‘All-Hands-on-Deck’ Moment for Afghan Refugee Resettlement

The Bay Area is home to some of the largest Afghan communities in the U.S. And now, as the Taliban have taken over control of Afghanistan, refugee resettlement organizations here like Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay say the pace of people seeking refuge is "like nothing we've seen in recent years."

Guest: Fouzia Azizi, Director of Refugee Services for Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay

You can find opportunities to donate or help JFCS here.





Read the episode transcript here.