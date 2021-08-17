Assembly Candidates Mia Bonta, Janani Ramachandran Clash in KQED Debate

The pair offered ideas for the Legislature to take an expanded role toward ensuring that more affordable housing is constructed in the state.

Ramachandran advocated for taxes on large real estate developers and a greater reliance on government-built housing, to ensure "there is equity in terms of who is able to build [units]."

Bonta said the state could enact a uniform requirement for developers to make a certain percentage of new units affordable, similar to the local requirements that exist in many Bay Area cities.

"I think if we do that across the state and hold the line across the state, then a developer can't decide to try to pit one county or city against the other in declaring that it's too expensive to build the housing that we rightfully need," she said.

Underlying the candidate's responses was a familiar dynamic in local Democrat vs. Democrat elections: Bonta, the candidate with establishment backing, touted her ability to hit the ground running in Sacramento, while Ramachandran, who identifies with the party's left flank, pitching herself as a break from the status quo.

When asked by a listener how to address violent crimes in the short term, Bonta said her work in education non-profits makes her better suited to tackle the "solutions for today."

That experience, Bonta said, "is really at the heart of what the difference is between me and the other candidate in this race."

Ramachandran used her answers on issues like homelessness to deliver a message of change — and to tie Bonta to local elected officials who she said "are the spearhead of failed projects" to aid the unhoused.

"Our political leaders at the state and local level, particularly at the state level, love to try to throw money at the problem for the photo-ops and hope it goes away," Ramachandran said.

The candidates' sharpest policy division came over the Oakland A's proposed stadium development at Howard Terminal. It's unclear what role a state legislator could play in the project's future, but more hurdles remain despite the city of Oakland's approval a financial plan for the project.

"I believe we have an opportunity with the Howard Terminal project to ensure that working people have the jobs that they deserve in the city of Oakland and I believe we have a pathway to be able to ensure that the environmental impacts are thoroughly reviewed and taken care of," said Bonta.

Ramachandran fired back against what she labeled "a real cop-out answer from my opponent."

"This is not a project about economic development, this is not about jobs for Oakland, this never has been," Ramachandran said. "This is about billionaire interests and billionaire-owned sports teams."

Voter turnout in the June primary was a paltry 20%, despite the Alameda Registrar of Voters mailing every registered voter a ballot by default.

Ballots have already been mailed to voters for the special election runoff and the county is opening early voting locations and Election Day polling places.