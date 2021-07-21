KQED is a proud member of
Oakland City Council Approves Amended Terms for A’s Howard Terminal Ballpark Plan — And No One Seems Happy About It

Matthew Green
The most recent rendering of the Oakland A's proposed Howard Terminal stadium. (Courtesy of the Oakland A's)

Following hours of pleas from the public to keep the A's in Oakland, the City Council on Tuesday reluctantly approved a non-binding financial plan for a new $12 billion waterfront stadium and village at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square.

But the A's were quick to dismiss the amended plan, leaving it uncertain if the team will continue to negotiate with the city or pack up and move elsewhere.

“The current term sheet as it's constructed and its current language is not a business partnership that works for us,” Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval said after hearing the latest amendments. He said the amended plan, which includes requirements for affordable housing units, environmental protection measures and tenant anti-displacement safeguards, differed significantly from his team's most recent proposal.

“To vote on something we have not been privy to and not had time to digest is a difficult thing for us," Kaval said. "It’s hard to understand how that is a path forward.”

Even some of the six councilmembers who approved the deal expressed strong dissatisfaction with it.

"I will say this, if I vote for this today, I’m going to be holding my nose and probably going to the bathroom throwing up afterwards. I'm not very happy," said Councilmember Dan Kalb.

He said the plan included too many concessions to the team, including not requiring them to help pay for hundreds of millions of dollars in off-site infrastructure and transportation costs or the development of new affordable housing units. But approving it, he added, would "move the negotiations forward" and increase the odds of the team remaining in Oakland.

"And I want to be open to that, even though I have reservations about this site and some skepticism about whether it's actually going to happen or not," Kalb said.

The approved preliminary term sheet allows both parties to continue negotiating, with no set deadline, although pressure is quickly building to make a deal after years of often-tense negotiations between the team and the city.

The A's recently received permission from Major League Baseball to start looking at other markets if a deal with Oakland can't be reached, and have already met with officials in Las Vegas. Failing an agreement with the city they would be the third professional sports team to leave Oakland since 2019 — following the departure of the Raiders and the Warriors.

The proposed project includes a privately financed $1 billion 35,000-seat ballpark at Howard Terminal, along with a village surrounding the stadium. Mostly paid for through a combination of city, state and federal funding, the development would include 3,000 residential units, over 1 million square feet of commercial and retail space, and 18 acres of open space.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan said that while not perfect, the plan was the best shot for keeping the team in Oakland.

The vote is a “milestone in our mission to keep the A’s rooted in Oakland and build a world-class waterfront ballpark district that will benefit the community for generations to come,” they said in a joint statement. “Based on our extensive negotiations, shared values and shared vision, we believe the A’s can and should agree to the terms approved by the City Council today.”

A number of Oakland Coliseum employees were among the members of the public who called in to express their thoughts during Tuesday's meeting.

"Those jobs are very important to us. We got a lot of seniors that work here like myself. And we need that job to make ends meet," said a man named Tony, who works at the current stadium. "You're talking about over 600 jobs that are lost. People are getting displaced again. So we are really asking the council to please vote yes on this issue so we can keep our jobs and continue to live in Oakland."