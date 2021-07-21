Following hours of pleas from the public to keep the A's in Oakland, the City Council on Tuesday reluctantly approved a non-binding financial plan for a new $12 billion waterfront stadium and village at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square.

But the A's were quick to dismiss the amended plan, leaving it uncertain if the team will continue to negotiate with the city or pack up and move elsewhere.

“The current term sheet as it's constructed and its current language is not a business partnership that works for us,” Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval said after hearing the latest amendments. He said the amended plan, which includes requirements for affordable housing units, environmental protection measures and tenant anti-displacement safeguards, differed significantly from his team's most recent proposal.

“To vote on something we have not been privy to and not had time to digest is a difficult thing for us," Kaval said. "It’s hard to understand how that is a path forward.”

Even some of the six councilmembers who approved the deal expressed strong dissatisfaction with it.