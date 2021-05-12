MLB Tells Oakland Athletics to Explore Relocation if No New Ballpark

In November 2018, the A’s announced they had found a waterfront location for their new ballpark that would cost more than $1 billion, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and the Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023, but now, even if approved by Oakland’s City Council this summer, it would not be ready until 2027.

When asked if the announcement was meant to put political pressure on the Oakland City Council to consider the waterfront site sooner, rather than later, A’s President Dave Kaval said he was just hoping for their consideration.

"We just want to get a sense from the City Council if they share our vision for a new waterfront in Oakland or not," Kaval told KQED. "That's why we're hopeful they take a vote by this summer on our project. Four to five years has been the timeline we've invested in this effort. We really just need an indication, especially since we're running out of time at the Coliseum, our existing location, if it could work at the waterfront in Oakland."