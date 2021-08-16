Alameda school board member Mia Bonta and attorney Janani Ramachandran are vying to represent East Bay Assembly District 18 and succeed Bonta's husband, Rob Bonta, who resigned to become the California attorney general. A special runoff election on Aug. 31 will determine who will become the next representative for the district, which covers West Oakland to San Leandro. We talk with the candidates to get their views on housing supply, criminal justice reform and more.
Bonta, Ramachandran Face Off in East Bay Assembly Race
Workers at the San Francisco Department of Elections sort stacks of vote-by-mail ballots by precinct January 24, 2008 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
Mia Bonta, candidate
Janani Ramachandran, candidate
