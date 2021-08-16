KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

A Bay Curious Guide to Gov. Newsom’s Recall Election

Devin KatayamaAlan MontecilloEricka Cruz Guevarra
Paul Von Lutzow signs a petition in a recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom near Pasadena City Hall in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 28, 2021. (Photo by David McNew/AFP via Getty Images) (David McNew/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall election is coming. Ballots have been mailed out and the last day to vote in Sept. 14.

Feeling unprepared? Here’s a primer with nitty-gritty voting details, some context for the campaign, and what you’ll find on your ballot from our friends at Bay Curious.

Transcript here.


