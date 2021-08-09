Bay Area Students Are Going Back to School. Are Families Ready?

Many Bay Area students are starting school this week, and in California, classes will mostly be in-person. At the same time, COVID cases are rising due to the delta variant. But after a year of remote learning, families and students have mixed feelings about going back to school in person.







Read the episode transcript here.

Guest: Julia McEvoy, KQED senior editor of education and equity

