Kevin Kiley Bets Parent Frustration Can Drive His Recall Campaign

"People can make the choice for themselves as to whether they and their families do want to get vaccinated," Kiley said.

Kiley said his path into politics was shaped by a stint at Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, where he taught 10th grade English and started a debate team while in the Teach for America program.

"I had a really amazing experience, but I also saw how much our public education system is failing a lot of our kids," he said. "The 10th graders that I taught would on average be at a fifth grade reading level when they came into my class."

In the Assembly, Kiley serves as the top Republican on the Education Committee. He has been a vocal opponent of Newsom's education policies, including a 2019 law that overhauled the state's rules governing charter schools. The changes, which Kiley voted against, allowed school officials to consider a district's finances when weighing whether to approve a new charter school and placed a moratorium on non-classroom-based charter schools.

This past year, Kiley has aimed his ire at the governor's handling of school reopenings, pointing to California's slow return to in-person education as the "most egregious example" of Newsom's failings as governor.

"This governor inflicted untold harm on a generation of young people while his own kids were in private school," Kiley said.

While Republicans have traditionally preferred school decisions be left to local officials, Kiley said state leaders should have stepped in when some districts were slow to return kids to in-person learning.

In March, Newsom and legislative leaders struck a deal to incentivize a return to classroom instruction, sending billions of dollars to local districts. Most Republicans in the Legislature supported the move, but Kiley voted against the bill, arguing it didn't go far enough to mandate an end to distance learning.

"Responsible leadership on the part of our state government would have said 'you need to open,' " he said. "Local control does not extend to whether you have school at all."

While a statewide survey found positive marks for Newsom's handling of school reopenings, Kiley is convinced the underlying anger of some parents will open the door to sweeping changes to education policy in California.

To that end, Kiley is sponsoring a 2022 ballot initiative to create a school voucher system, allowing public school students to spend their allotment of state education funding on the school of their choice.