Kevin Kiley on His Recall Bid and Plans for California Schools

With weeks until ballots are mailed out in California's September 14th gubernatorial recall election, Guy Marzorati and Katie Orr talk with Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, one of the candidates vying to potentially replace Governor Gavin Newsom. Kiley shares how he would respond to the latest rise in COVID-19 cases, whether California should change its recall laws, his experience in Teach for America and his proposal for a school voucher program in California.