The Bay

The Youth Making BART Safer for Women and Girls as Service Increases

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Santana Tapia, with the Not One More Girl campaign and co-founder of Fluid Coffee and Events (center) at the launch of BART's Not One More Girl Campaign. (Maria J. Avila/BART)

Even before the pandemic, public transit did not feel safe to many  women and girls. That’s why the #NotOneMoreGirl initiative was launched and spearheaded by Bay Area youth — and they've already helped create changes at BART.

As service resumes at near pre-pandemic hours, advocates say keeping vulnerable people safe is more important than ever.

Guests: Haleema Bharoocha, senior advocacy manager at Alliance for Girls and Santana Tapia, with the #NotOneMoreGirl campaign and co-founder of Fluid Coffee and Events


Click here to watch the bystander intervention training video produced by the Not One More Girl Campaign. 

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.