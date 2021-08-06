The Youth Making BART Safer for Women and Girls as Service Increases

Even before the pandemic, public transit did not feel safe to many women and girls. That’s why the #NotOneMoreGirl initiative was launched and spearheaded by Bay Area youth — and they've already helped create changes at BART.



As service resumes at near pre-pandemic hours, advocates say keeping vulnerable people safe is more important than ever.

Guests: Haleema Bharoocha, senior advocacy manager at Alliance for Girls and Santana Tapia, with the #NotOneMoreGirl campaign and co-founder of Fluid Coffee and Events





Click here to watch the bystander intervention training video produced by the Not One More Girl Campaign.