'So Thankful’: California to Offer Medi-Cal to 235,000 Undocumented Californians

One of the estimated 235,000 undocumented immigrants who could benefit from low or no-cost health care is Isabel, a 76-year-old former farmworker who did not want her last name used because of her immigration status.

“I am so thankful. I’m very excited,” she told KQED, her voice breaking. “We worked so much in the fields and we never got any benefits.”

Isabel, who picked crops for more than three decades, said she feared for her life after she became seriously ill with COVID-19. But she did not seek medical care because she lacked insurance and worried about the cost of seeing a doctor, she said in Spanish.

“It was very, very difficult,” said Isabel, adding that her daughter, who lives with her, also got sick with the virus. “When we went to sleep, we thought we wouldn’t rise in the morning.”

Nearly 1.5 million unauthorized immigrants lacked health insurance last year, the largest group of uninsured in the state, according to a report by the UC Berkeley Labor Center.

Undocumented immigrants in the United States pay billions of dollars in taxes and often do essential work in agriculture, food services, health care and other industries. But they are excluded from the Affordable Care Act and they cannot purchase subsidized coverage through Covered California, the state’s ACA health exchange.

In recent years, the state began offering full-scope Medi-Cal – covering doctor’s visits, prescriptions, eye and dental care and other services – to low-income undocumented children and young adults up to age 26. But older immigrants have only been eligible for limited Medi-Cal, which only covers prenatal care and health emergencies.

The earliest newly eligible seniors and older adults could access full coverage is May 2022, according to state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, who championed the program’s expansion. It will cost up to $1.3 billion per year, once the changes are fully established, according to the budget agreement.

Durazo and other advocates stressed that because most undocumented adults age 50 and older are already enrolled in restricted Medi-Cal, the state is responsible for paying the cost of emergency room visits, which are much more expensive than preventive care.

“That’s not a smart use of our funds,” said Durazo. “It’s much better to use our funds for preventative, primary health care. And that really matters not only to the individuals, but it matters in terms of dollars and cents.”