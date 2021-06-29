Lawmakers Approve Massive Budget Plan

California Lawmakers Send Approved Budget to Governor Newsom

California lawmakers passed a nearly $263 billion state budget Monday night. It includes spending on a wide range of programs with an eye toward social equity.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Central Valley Community Already Hit Hard During Drought

The drought is already having a huge effect on some communities in California’s Central Valley. The rural community of Teviston, which is 40 miles north of Bakersfield in Tulare County, has been without running water since early this month after the city’s only functioning well broke down.

Fire Officials Warn of Illegal Fireworks Before the 4th

Large fires have already started to burn across the state and there are growing concerns about the dry weather and illegal fireworks, with July 4 being celebrated this weekend.

Guest: Brian Fennessy, Fire Chief of the Orange County Fire Authority