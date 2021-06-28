‘We Don’t Want to See a Drop Wasted’: The Reality of Drought Along the Russian River

California is in a second consecutive year of drought. And depending on where you live, you might already have water restrictions in place. Healdsburg, for example, has a mandatory 40% water restriction, while Santa Rosa has a voluntary 20%. In Mendocino County, and in areas of the North Bay that rely on the Russian River for water, cities, farmers and residents are trying to save for current and future droughts.

Guest: Ezra David Romero, KQED climate reporter





