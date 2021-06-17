Flex Alert Issued as Heat Wave Continues Across California

California Braces for Hottest Weather of the Week

The operator of the state’s power grid is urging Californians to conserve energy on Thursday as the first major heatwave of the year continues. A Flex Alert calls for Californians to conserve power between 5 and 10 p.m.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, The California Report

Container Traffic Rolling Through Port of Los Angeles

The month of May proved to be the busiest in the Port of Los Angeles' 114-year history, as crews processed more than a million containers. It also became the first Western Hemisphere port to process 10 million container units in a one-year period.

Guest: Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles

Central Valley City Expecting Surge in Migrant Youth

In Mendota, a small farmworker community in Fresno County, about half of the city’s 11,000 residents were born in Mexico and Central America. Now, the city is preparing for more Central American migrant youth to arrive in the coming months because of changes in U.S. migrant detention policies.

Reporter: Madi Bolanos, Valley Public Radio