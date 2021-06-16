Live Events Are Coming Back, But Challenges Remain for Arts Workers and Venue Owners

Many live concerts and events are returning to the Bay Area, as COVID-19 cases remain low and the state ends capacity limits, social distancing and mask requirements in most places.

But not everyone working in live events is comfortable with the idea of working indoors with unmasked guests, and small venues are still waiting for federal relief money that was promised months ago.

Guest: Nastia Voynovskaya, KQED arts and culture associate editor

Episode transcript here. Subscribe to our newsletter here.



