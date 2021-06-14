Why Some Fully Vaccinated Californians Will Keep Wearing Masks After June 15

California will fully reopen for “business as usual”on June 15. That means, among other things, that fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to masks in most places around the state. But there are plenty of reasons you’ll still see some people in the Bay Area continuing to wear masks. We’ll tell you about some of them.

Guest: Carly Severn, KQED senior engagement editor

Episode transcript here.





