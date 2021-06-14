KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Why Some Fully Vaccinated Californians Will Keep Wearing Masks After June 15

Devin KatayamaCarly SevernEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A waiter wearing a mask and gloves delivers food to a table to customers seated at an outdoor patio at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC, May 29, 2020. - Friday marks the beginning of phase one in the city with restaurants reopening following the stay at home orders from the COVID-19 pandemic, provided they can serve customers outdoors with groups sitting at least 6 feet apart.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

California will fully reopen for “business as usual”on June 15. That means, among other things, that fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to masks in most places around the state. But there are plenty of reasons you’ll still see some people in the Bay Area continuing to wear masks. We’ll tell you about some of them.

Guest: Carly Severn, KQED senior engagement editor

Episode transcript here. Subscribe to our newsletter here.


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa

Sponsored

 