'I Know Your Plight': Family and Supporters of Sean Monterrosa Demand Justice One Year After Police Shooting

Hundreds of supporters gathered in front of San Francisco's City Hall Sunday in an ongoing push for justice for Sean Monterrosa, a 22-year-old from the city who was fatally shot just over a year ago by Vallejo police during a night of protests and unrest in the days after the murder of George Floyd.

Michelle Monterrosa, who with her family helped organize the rally and other events over the weekend in memory of her brother, told the crowd he was devoted to his family, and was passionate about racial justice.

"Sean was a loving son, a middle brother, and was dedicated to making a difference in this world," she said. "He was a reader, and an athlete. His very last text message to us was to sign a petition to demand justice for George Floyd."

Michelle and her sister Ashley said they have spent the last year fighting to keep their brother's memory alive and to prevent him from becoming another forgotten victim of police violence.

"Ultimately, we want justice for Sean," Ashley Monterrosa said. "And we want that justice to mean that this can't happen to anyone anywhere else. And best believe we're pushing to be the last family affected by the Vallejo Police Department."