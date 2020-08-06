Sean Monterrosa's Family Sues 'Trigger-Happy' Officer, City of Vallejo Over Police Killing

The family of Sean Monterrosa, a young man shot and killed by Vallejo police in June, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit for wrongful death against the City of Vallejo and the officer they allege to have killed him.

Monterrosa, a 22-year-old from San Francisco, was killed by a Vallejo Police officer who fired a semi-automatic rifle through the windshield of an unmarked police vehicle on June 2 as officers responded to reports of a break-in at a Walgreens.

Police said the officer fired after mistaking a hammer tucked into Monterrosa's sweatshirt for a gun.

The officer has still not been identified by the city of Vallejo or its police department.

Open Vallejo, an independent organization that has fought for the release of public documents involving Vallejo police, previously said it confirmed with multiple sources that Detective Jarrett Tonn was the officer who shot Monterrosa. Reporters with the East Bay Times and Vallejo Times Herald also identified Tonn as the shooting officer, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

The family's lawsuit, filed in federal court on Thursday, names Tonn as an individual defendant.

"Defendant Tonn was trigger-happy, could not see accurately through the unmarked police car windshield, and murdered their son and brother, who was only 22 years old," the lawsuit alleges.