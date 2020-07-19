KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Pelosi: 'Murder' of Sean Monterrosa a 'horrible act of brutality'
News

Pelosi: 'Murder' of Sean Monterrosa a 'horrible act of brutality'

Shannon LinJulie ChangJoe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a scathing indictment of Vallejo Police Department Friday while calling for an FBI investigation into the killing of Sean Monterrosa.

“The police killing of Sean Monterrosa was a horrible act of brutality that continues to shake our Bay Area community," Pelosi said, in a statement Friday. "Recent reports that key evidence in the investigation was destroyed are deeply disturbing and highlight the urgency and necessity of an outside, independent federal investigation."

Pelosi called the Vallejo police's killing of Monterrosa a "murder," and derided the "destruction of essential evidence" in the investigation.

Laura Monterrosa, mother of Sean, speaks during a protest for justice for her son and others killed by the Vallejo Police Department, on July 11, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Officers were responding to calls of a Walgreens being broken into amid Bay Area-wide protests. Police say Monterrosa exited the store and kneeled as Vallejo police approached. The officer who shot and killed Monterrosa can be heard on police footage speculating if Monterrosa had a gun.  Monterrosa had only a hammer.

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra says his office will investigate the Vallejo Police Department for destroying evidence from the June shooting of the 22-year-old Monterrosa.

Sponsored

The attorney general’s announcement comes two days after Vallejo officials acknowledged that the windshield through which a police officer shot and killed Sean Monterrosa last month has been destroyed.

The Vallejo City Manager’s Office also says the police vehicle it belonged to is back on the street, in a breach of protocol.

The state’s Department of Justice had previously declined to investigate the shooting.

But Becerra said his office is stepping in to investigate the alleged destruction of evidence to restore the public’s trust. In a statement, he said for that to happen “each and every part of our criminal justice system must operate in cohesion and there’s little room for error.”

The investigation is separate from an existing review of the police department’s practices that the Attorney General announced in early June.

Vallejo city officials also announced Wednesday that they are seeking a criminal investigation into the police department after the windshield was destroyed.

Louis Michael with Vessels of Vallejo, a group against police violence, says that was crucial evidence.

“In just seeing like the trajectory of the bullet, and how it exited the windshield, and seeing like how high or how low the bullet could have came out and where," Michael said.

Vallejo officials say they want the Solano County District Attorney’s office, state prosecutors, or the FBI to investigate the matter.

Earlier this month, Monterrosa's family called for the police to release footage from other police officers and nearby businesses for the sake of transparency.

Pelosi said the entire incident is proof positive of the need for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would end qualified immunity for police, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and limit the types of military equipment police could use on the street, among other police reforms.

"Sean’s killing highlights the urgent need for the Senate to pass the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which will fundamentally transform the culture of policing in America as it saves lives," Pelosi said. “May Sean’s memory be a source of strength to all as we seek justice in his name. May it be a comfort to his family and loved ones that so many in our city mourn with and pray for them during this devastating time.”