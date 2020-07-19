Pelosi: 'Murder' of Sean Monterrosa a 'horrible act of brutality'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a scathing indictment of Vallejo Police Department Friday while calling for an FBI investigation into the killing of Sean Monterrosa.

“The police killing of Sean Monterrosa was a horrible act of brutality that continues to shake our Bay Area community," Pelosi said, in a statement Friday. "Recent reports that key evidence in the investigation was destroyed are deeply disturbing and highlight the urgency and necessity of an outside, independent federal investigation."

Pelosi called the Vallejo police's killing of Monterrosa a "murder," and derided the "destruction of essential evidence" in the investigation.

Officers were responding to calls of a Walgreens being broken into amid Bay Area-wide protests. Police say Monterrosa exited the store and kneeled as Vallejo police approached. The officer who shot and killed Monterrosa can be heard on police footage speculating if Monterrosa had a gun. Monterrosa had only a hammer.

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra says his office will investigate the Vallejo Police Department for destroying evidence from the June shooting of the 22-year-old Monterrosa.