Mental Health and Racial Justice: Why Advocates Want to Get Police Out of Crisis Responses

“It's work that Black and brown and Indigenous people were already doing naturally in our communities because so many of us don’t call the police for anything ever,” Brooks said.

The hotline is staffed on Friday and Saturday nights when other mental health services typically aren’t available. Volunteers are trained in non-punitive deescalation techniques based on consent. Boykin is a Sacramento-based ER nurse and has previously worked with psychiatric patients. She says the primary goal of Mental Health First is to mitigate the immediate crisis and help people decide their own next step.

“Our framework doesn’t swoop in and tell people what they need or how they need it, we call it self-determined crisis management. Things as simple as getting people from a place where they feel unsafe, to a place where they feel safe," Boykin said.

Mental Health First operates with the understanding that people in crisis often know what they need, but may not have the resources to access it. It is one of many community-based programs in place across the country that is seeking to transform public perception of mental illness and the mental health care system as a whole.

Searching for Solutions

Ideas around mental health services centered around patient needs and consent are gaining momentum as the high-profile police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others burst into the national conversation this year, forcing organizations and public institutions to examine the ways many of our systems don’t serve and protect everyone.

During a recent panel discussion hosted by the Institute for the Development of Human Arts, which provides training and resources for shifting policy and practice in mental health care, experts from all over the country shared strategies and successes around eliminating law enforcement from crisis care.