Karen Tumulty on the Politics of Nancy Reagan

Could Californians vote on the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom as soon as this summer? Scott and Marisa discuss the potential and politics of an expedited recall timeline with KQED's Guy Marzorati. Then, Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty joins to discuss her book "The Triumph of Nancy Reagan," sharing stories of the first lady's time in Sacramento and Washington, the Reagans as parents, and Nancy's role in the administration's handling of the AIDS epidemic.