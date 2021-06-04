KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Karen Tumulty on the Politics of Nancy Reagan

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa LagosGuy Marzorati
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan kisses former First Lady Nancy Reagan in this undated file photo. (Photo courtesy Ronald Reagan Presidental Library/Getty Images)

Could Californians vote on the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom as soon as this summer? Scott and Marisa discuss the potential and politics of an expedited recall timeline with KQED's Guy Marzorati. Then, Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty joins to discuss her book "The Triumph of Nancy Reagan," sharing stories of the first lady's time in Sacramento and Washington, the Reagans as parents, and Nancy's role in the administration's handling of the AIDS epidemic.

Sponsored