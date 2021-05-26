KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

The Black and Brown Families in Oakland Reimagining Education for Their Kids

Devin KatayamaVanessa RancañoEricka Cruz GuevarraShaylyn MartosAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The parent advocacy group The Oakland REACH used the pandemic as an opportunity to reimagine their children's education and fill the achievement gaps that put Black and brown students at a disadvantage. (Olivia Obineme)

For years, Black and brown parents of Oakland Unified students have been pushing the district to do more to support kids in low-income communities of color.

Then the pandemic hit, prompting fears of even more disparities in learning. So a group called The Oakland REACH decided to take matters into their own hands, and use the pandemic as an opportunity to continue reimagining their kids’ education.

Guest: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED education reporter

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa

Sponsored