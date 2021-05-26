The Black and Brown Families in Oakland Reimagining Education for Their Kids

For years, Black and brown parents of Oakland Unified students have been pushing the district to do more to support kids in low-income communities of color.

Then the pandemic hit, prompting fears of even more disparities in learning. So a group called The Oakland REACH decided to take matters into their own hands, and use the pandemic as an opportunity to continue reimagining their kids’ education.

Guest: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED education reporter

