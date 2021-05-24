KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

South Hayward’s Trailing Vaccination Rate — and What’s Being Done About It

Devin KatayamaFarida Jhabvala RomeroEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Community health worker, or promotora, Julieta Martinez speaks with a customer at Yeyo’s Meat Market about the COVID-19 vaccine during an outreach event in Hayward on May 10, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

South Hayward has one of the highest rates of per-capita deaths in Alameda County. It also has one of the lowest vaccination rates. Some aren’t sure whether they want the vaccine, but there are also many other barriers related to language, work and access.

For volunteers, county officials and community clinics, addressing these barriers is central to a monthslong, on-the-ground effort to get more people vaccinated in a neighborhood with many immigrants and low-wage workers.

Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED immigration reporter

