How to Survive a Recall: Lessons from an Advisor to Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker

Democrats and allies in organized labor held massive rallies in response at the state Capitol, and eventually qualified the recall petition.

"We had a lot of parents who had been forced to take sick leave, unpaid time off, all of these kinds of things, because their teachers basically closed the schools, didn't teach and went to Madison and went to the Capitol to protest and demonstrate against Scott Walker," Mair said. "I want to say [that] accounted for like minimum 5-10% of Walker's support."

"In California, I suspect you've got a similar undercurrent, but I think that's going to be more pointed at Newsom and not working in his favor," Mair added.

California has been among the slowest states in the country to fully reopen schools. But polling has been mixed on assigning blame to Newsom: a late-April poll from the Public Policy Institute of California found that 57% of Californians approve of Newsom's handling of schools, while a survey from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies in May found just 31% of voters think the governor is doing a good or excellent job handing schools.

And there are two factors around schools that could work in Newsom's favor: His apparent willingness to buck teacher's unions and end most distance learning options for next year, and the state's enormous budget surplus, which will benefit schools.

Breaking the Seal

Before 2012, no Wisconsin governor had faced a recall vote. Mair said the Walker campaign benefited from voter hesitance.

"We did actually have people who had not voted for Scott Walker when he was first elected, who then voted in our favor on the recall," Mair said. "They just felt that it wasn't right to cut the guy off midterm. That just wasn't something that was done."

California, of course, has been through the recall ringer.

"Once you've had the experience of doing a recall...you can kind of imagine doing it again — whether it's ziplining [or] skydiving," Mair said. "I suspect that this sort of mentality and psychology of voters is going to be a little bit different."