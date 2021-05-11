Statewide Poll Finds Good News for Newsom, Bad News for GOP Opponents

For all the hoopla that has surrounded the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, like the entry into the race of a high-profile reality TV star to press conferences with a live bear, one thing has remained virtually unchanged: California voters are disinclined to support removing Newsom from office.

In a new poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, the percentage of registered voters saying they'll vote yes on the recall is 36%, precisely where it was in their previous poll taken in late January.

And that spells trouble for Newsom's challengers. Not even a 1,000-pound bear managed to push that needle.

"Thirty-six percent is a long way from the 50 percent-plus-one that they'd need to remove him from office," said Mark DiCamillo, Berkeley IGS Poll director. "There hasn't been any movement up on the yes recall vote. So I guess that is good news" for Newsom.

The only real change from the January poll conducted by IGS is that the "no" vote ticked up slightly, from 45% to 49%. Fifteen percent in the current poll are undecided.