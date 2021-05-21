Marisa and Guy Marzorati are joined by Republican consultant Liz Mair to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's vulnerabilities in the recall election. Mair also shares her experience on the 2012 campaign to defeat the recall of Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, why California Rep. Devin Nunes is suing her and why she has remained in the Republican Party as a critic of former President Donald Trump.
Political Breakdown
Liz Mair on the Newsom and Walker Recalls and Why Devin Nunes is Suing Her
28 min
GOP consultant Liz Mair has advised Scott Walker, Carly Fiorina and Rick Perry. (MAIR STRATEGIES LLC)
