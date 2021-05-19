KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

After Nearly A Year, California’s New AG Will Investigate Vallejo Police Killing of Sean Monterrosa

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloShaylyn Martos
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Demonstrators gather outside of the Vallejo Police Station after a march from City Hall demanding justice for Sean Monterrosa on July 11, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

It’s almost been a year since Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn shot and killed Sean Monterrosa on June 2, as protests against police violence were happening nationwide.

Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced his office would review the investigation. Monterrosa’s family — and those who have been fighting for more police reform in Vallejo — hope this is a turning point in police accountability in the city, and even across the state.

Guest: Brian Krans, freelance reporter 

Subscribe to our newsletter here.


Sponsored

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.