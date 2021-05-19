After Nearly A Year, California’s New AG Will Investigate Vallejo Police Killing of Sean Monterrosa

It’s almost been a year since Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn shot and killed Sean Monterrosa on June 2, as protests against police violence were happening nationwide.

Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced his office would review the investigation. Monterrosa’s family — and those who have been fighting for more police reform in Vallejo — hope this is a turning point in police accountability in the city, and even across the state.

Guest: Brian Krans, freelance reporter

