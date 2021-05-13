AG Rob Bonta to Review Vallejo Police Killing of Sean Monterrosa, Sharply Criticizes Solano DA

California's new attorney general said Thursday his office will review the fatal shooting of a young San Francisco man by Vallejo police last June.

Attorney General Rob Bonta repeatedly criticized Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams for not conducting her own review of last year's killing of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa, saying she was fully capable but chose not to do so. Bonta's predecessor, Xavier Becerra, also declined to take up the investigation for the same reason.

"I made it clear that she should conduct the investigation," Bonta said. "In the absence of her doing so, we will do so because fairness requires a complete process — not a process that ends with an investigation and a file that's gathering dust on someone's desk somewhere, but a review of that investigation, and a decision."

Abrams had asked the attorney general's office to take over the investigation, saying in June that "an independent review is needed at this time to restore public trust and provide credibility, transparency and oversight."

Bonta's office said local officials' investigation into Monterrosa's death was completed on March 10 and given to Abrams' office for review. But Abrams, it said, attempted to turn the file over to the attorney general's office "without invitation or notice."

A law that goes into effect in July will require the attorney general to investigate police shootings of unarmed civilians. But Bonta said it doesn't apply in this case. Abrams' office did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.