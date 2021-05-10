Alameda City Leaders Approve Police Reforms Spurred by Death of Mario Gonzalez

Councilmember John Knox White joined his colleagues in offering condolences to Gonzalez's family, but also pressed the council to take swift action.

"I want to acknowledge the loss of Mario Gonzalez to his family," Knox White said. "Even though I know we're speaking broader than that tonight, I'm very aware, and holding close, the call for true justice. Condolences, etc., are not enough."

But Assistant City Manager Gerry Beaudin asked the community to remain patient, stressing that some of the proposals will take time to implement "to make sure that we do it in a way that we're setting ourselves up for success."

The only consistent dissent on all three proposals came from Councilmember Trish Herrera Spencer, who argued that the city was already considering many of the reforms on the table.

"I do think that under the purview of the city manager's current job description that he is able to do some of this stuff without additional direction from us," she said.

During the meeting, Alameda residents and other supporters of police reform contributed a bevy of public comment and emails, mostly lambasting the actions of the officers involved in Gonzalez's death and underscoring the need for policy changes.

In one email, Alameda residents Brett Webb and Amanda Cooper said the city failed to reform its Police Department after a notorious incident last year, caught on camera, in which officers violently pinned down Mali Watkins, a Black resident, after they found him dancing on the street near his house.

After that incident, "people spoke at City Council, urging decisive action to make sure something worse didn’t happen. And yet here we are," they wrote. "Our community failed to act and now we have failed to protect Mario Gonzalez. I hope we all feel some personal responsibility for this situation. As Alameda voters and residents, we all could and should have done more."

In another email, Alameda resident Kim Ondreck Carim said the current system of policing is contrary to "equity and goodness" in the community.

"The policing system in our community needs to be replaced with systems that center nonviolent non-law enforcement response in situations like Mario Gonzalez’s and that do not discriminate between white and non-white citizens," Ondreck Carim wrote. "Mario Gonzalez should be alive."