City of Alameda Releases Police Body Cam Footage of Mario Gonzalez's Death

The three officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, per standard procedure, the Alameda Police Department said.

"The City of Alameda is committed to full transparency and accountability in the aftermath of Mr. Gonzalez’s death," the city said in a statement Tuesday, announcing the release of the video. It noted that separate investigations into the incident have been initiated, including criminal investigations by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department and Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, and an independent outside investigation by a private law firm hired by the city.

Due to its graphic nature, and out of consideration for our communities, KQED is not embedding the video. For those who wish to watch it in full, it is available here.

In the nearly hourlong video, which shows footage from two different police body cameras filmed from different angles, two officers are seen approaching Gonzalez, who is standing alone in the small park next to what appear to be two Walgreens shopping baskets.

Officers were responding to 911 calls, also included in the video, one from a neighbor who reports a man in his front yard "talking to himself" and "not making any sense." The caller adds, "He seems like he’s tweaking. But he’s not doing anything wrong, he’s just scaring my wife." A separate 911 caller reports the same man, now in the park nearby, who he says has been there for about 30 minutes and appears to be breaking the security tags off of alcohol bottles.

When the officers arrive, they question Gonzalez about what he's doing in the park, and ask for his ID. Gonzalez, who is very calm but slightly fidgety, mumbles several largely incoherent responses and does not appear to be fully lucid.

When asked if he lives in Alameda, Gonzalez says, "I haven't gotten a house yet" and briefly puts one hand in his pocket. The officers tell him to take his hands out of his pockets before approaching him. Without telling him he is under arrest, each officer grabs one of Gonzalez's arms and proceeds to put his hands behind his back. When he bends over and resists being handcuffed, one officer says, "Please stop resisting us, OK? Don't fight us."

Gonzalez can be heard saying, "It's not that, there's something else," and tells them to stop.

At one point, while the officers are still trying to get Gonzalez's hands behind his back, one of them says, "I think we talked before, Mario. This is all coming back to me now."

As Gonzalez continues to resist being handcuffed, the two officers throw him onto the wood chip-covered ground of a neighboring property and pin him down on his stomach, pressing their elbows and knees into what looks like his back, and holding his hands. While they attempt to subdue him, Gonzalez keeps grunting and briefly shouting, although his voice is now muffled.

"I think you just had too much to drink today, that's all," one of the officers says.

The two officers continue pressing him down to the ground, with at least one of them putting his knee into Gonzalez's back.

"He's lifting my whole body weight up," the officer says.

Gonzalez remains pinned face-first to the ground for roughly five minutes, his protestations becoming increasingly desperate and weak, at which point he appears to lose consciousness.

One of the officers tells the other to not put any weight on Gonzalez's chest.

"He's going unresponsive," the other officers says, and gets off of him.

About 30 seconds later, the officers roll Gonzalez over, check for a pulse, try removing his jacket and administering CPR. Roughly one minute later, they remove his handcuffs and continue performing CPR, repeatedly shouting for him to wake up, as more officers and EMTs arrive.

"He went from combative to non-responsive almost immediately and then we started compressions," one of the officers tells an EMT from the Alameda Fire Department, before Gonzalez is lifted into an ambulance and brought to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.