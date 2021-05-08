Alameda Leaders Weigh Police Reforms After Death of Mario Gonzalez

Thomas also noted that the officers erred in failing to tell Gonzalez why they were detaining him.

"You need to clarify," he said. "What is your purpose? And that was never stated."

Regardless, Thomas said, after the officers forced Gonzalez to the ground, they should have immediately tried to move him into a sitting position to ensure he was able to properly breathe.

An attorney for the officers said they did nothing wrong.

“These officers used the lowest degree of force possible given the intensity of Mr. Gonzalez's efforts to evade their grasp," Alison Berry Wilkinson told KTVU last week.

The officers had to act to ensure the safety of Gonzalez because he appeared intoxicated and disoriented and they were concerned he would fall if left there, Wilkinson said.

“There was never a point in time where any officer's knee was on Mr. Gonzalez's neck. Nor was there a time when they were pressing down hard enough on his body to cause him not to breathe," she said.

The Alameda Police Department has been no stranger to controversy. It came under fire last May for use of heavy-handed tactics following the release of a video showing officers pinning a 44-year-old Black man to the ground and handcuffing him, after he had been seen dancing in the street near his house. The police chief announced his retirement the following month.

And in 2018, a 40-year-old navy veteran died eight days after Alameda police arrested him, pinning him to the ground on his stomach and tasing him multiple times.

Gonzalez's death has drawn renewed attention to a California bill that would bar police from applying pressure or body weight to a restrained person’s neck, torso or back, or laying them face up or face down without proper monitoring.

Assembly Bill 490, authored by Democratic Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, a former police officer, would outlaw techniques that create a substantial risk of what's known as "positional asphyxia" — detaining someone in a way that compresses their airways and reduces the ability to breathe normally. The legislation follows California's recent ban on police use of carotid restraints or choke holds, a measure also introduced by Gipson.

"This does not mean that a police officer can no longer restrain anyone when they need to for public safety, but it would mean that they cannot keep anyone from breathing/losing oxygen when restraining them," Gipson said in a statement.

The California State Sheriffs’ Association has called the language in the new bill overly broad, arguing that violations would be too difficult to judge and that an all-out ban would leave officers fewer options for handling violent suspects, making them more likely to use batons or stun guns.

Timothy T. Williams Jr., a police tactics expert who spent nearly 30 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, said that while most departments already have policies on this, those guidelines need to be much clearer.

Case in point: the Alameda Police Department's policy manual states that a suspect "shall not be placed on his/her stomach for an extended period, as this could reduce the person’s ability to breathe."

“The policy needs to be more specific and directed," Williams said. "Once he or she is handcuffed, they are to be immediately removed from the prone position, put on their side and if possible sat up." Otherwise, he said, “You leave everything to subjective interpretation: What may be short to you may be long to me."