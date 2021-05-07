KQED is a proud member of
Save ArticleSave Article
A New Generation of Filipinx Organizers is Building on the Legacy of Stockton’s Little Manila

Devin KatayamaShaylyn MartosEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Stockton demolished many homes, businesses and community centers in historic Little Manila to build a cross-town freeway in the early 1970's. Photos courtesy of SPD Historical Archives and Elena Mangahas (Image by Shaylyn Martos)

In the 1920s and 1930s, Stockton’s Little Manila grew into the largest Filipino community outside of Manila itself. Thousands of Filipinos worked as farm laborers in the San Joaquin Valley, and over the years they opened businesses, restaurants, hotels and organized labor unions.

Over time Stockton’s urban renewal policies led to the destruction of Little Manila. But today, Filipinx organizers in Stockton are working to preserve that centurylong history, organize the community and educate the next generation.

Guest: Shaylyn Martos, The Bay production assistant

Episode transcript here.

