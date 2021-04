Last summer, confirmed COVID-19 cases ballooned inside San Quentin State Prison. Now, with many incarcerated people and staff now vaccinated, infections are very low and the worst of the outbreak seems to be over.

But the programs that many relied on before the pandemic still haven't returned — and incarcerated people are still coping with the scars of a traumatizing year.



Guest: Kate Wolffe, KQED reporter

Episode transcript here.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.