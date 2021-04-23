Extra Paid Sick Leave and Other Ways to Find Time for Your COVID Vaccine

Everyone in California is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine — although with vaccine supply still not matching demand, finding a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near you can still require persistence.

But what if your challenge is finding the time to attend a vaccine appointment, because of your work or your family commitments? These tips could make accessing your vaccine more convenient:

1. Find Out if Your Employer Offers Extra Paid Time Off

In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a new law that requires many California employers to offer their employees COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave (SPSL). This paid time off gives you 80 extra hours of leave — on top of any existing PTO or sick time balances you have — to be used if you find yourself unable to work because you have COVID-19, or are caring for a family member who does. But it also covers going to your own vaccine appointment, and also any sick time afterward "due to vaccine-related symptoms."

COVID-19 SPSL applies to all employers in California, public or private, with more than 25 employees, including those with collective bargaining agreements. So if you work for a small business, you might unfortunately find you're not able to access COVID-19 SPSL — but if that's you, it could still be worth talking to your employer to see what's possible.

This leave is also retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021. So if you didn't know about it (or your employer didn't tell you about it), and you have already taken PTO to get your vaccine or sick time after your shot, you can now request to your employer that you claim that time back and have it covered by COVID-19 SPSL. Find out more about this coverage.

2. Caregivers: Consider a Drive-Thru Vaccine Appointment

Are you a parent or someone who cares for children or family members who's unable to secure someone to cover you as you go get your COVID-19 vaccine, and worried about the idea of standing in line with kids for a stretch of time?