KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

What Derek Chauvin's Conviction Means for the Bay Area’s Ongoing Anti Policing Work

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz Guevarra
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Demonstrators marched on Broadway in Oakland on May 29, 2020 during a protest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Oakland has been the epicenter of on-the-ground anti-policing efforts since Oscar Grant was killed by BART police in 2009. That same movement saw its latest iteration after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and months of protests and organizing culminated into a rare conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. So what does the verdict mean now for Bay Area efforts against policing?

Guest: Cat Brooks, executive director of the Justice Teams Network and co-founder of the Anti Police Terror Project

Episode transcript here.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

Sponsored