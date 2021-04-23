What Derek Chauvin's Conviction Means for the Bay Area’s Ongoing Anti Policing Work

Oakland has been the epicenter of on-the-ground anti-policing efforts since Oscar Grant was killed by BART police in 2009. That same movement saw its latest iteration after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and months of protests and organizing culminated into a rare conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. So what does the verdict mean now for Bay Area efforts against policing?

Guest: Cat Brooks, executive director of the Justice Teams Network and co-founder of the Anti Police Terror Project

Episode transcript here.

