The Bay

Nursing Home Residents Are Finally Starting to See Their Loved Ones

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Ouida and David Dill hadn't seen each other for more than a ear until Ouida got to visit him recently.  (Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters)

About 9,000 nursing home residents in California have died of COVID-19. At the height of the winter surge, more than 80 residents were dying every day.

But now, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccines, there are now fewer than 20 confirmed cases daily. And now, many families are reuniting with loved ones after more than a year apart.

Guest: Barbara Feder Ostrov, contributing writer for CalMatters

Episode transcript here.

