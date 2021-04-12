For the Fifth Time, Supreme Court Rules Against California Health Restrictions in 'Shadow Docket' Hearing

For the fifth time, the U.S. Supreme Court has sided with religious adherents and against California's COVID-19 restrictions.

In a ruling released last Friday night, the court barred the state from enforcing a rule that for now limits both religious and non-religious gatherings in homes to no more than three households.

While this regulation restricted both secular and non-secular activities, faith leaders worried that it would unfairly target small-scale religious gatherings, like Bible study groups.

"Meeting together at-home is more than studying the Bible, it's more like a therapeutic healing process," said JP Samuel, pastor at The Spectrum Church in San Jose.

Spectrum was one of the churches that sued state and local authorities last November in a separate case to bring down Santa Clara County's ban on indoor worship services. The Supreme Court ended up siding with the churches in that lawsuit as well.