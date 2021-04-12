President Biden on Friday ordered a 36-member bipartisan commission to study proposals to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court and set term limits for justices. Biden first proposed establishing the commission on the 2020 campaign trail, as the Court's rightward shift during the Trump Administration became a rallying cry for Democrats. We'll talk about the potential ramifications of a Supreme Court overhaul.
Should the Supreme Court Expand? A Bipartisan Commission Tackles the Question.
A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Rory Little, professor, UC-Hastings College of the Law
Sponsored