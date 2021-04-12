KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pm
The California Report Magazine

‘A Butterfly With My Wings Cut Off’: A Transgender Asylum Seeker’s Quest to Come to California

When she turned 15, Luna Guzmán, like many girls in Guatemala, celebrated with a quinceañera. But it was a secret party, with a borrowed dress, because her family couldn't fathom her as a transgender girl. So she put her soccer jerseys back on and tried to pass as the boy she knew she wasn’t inside. Even as she dealt with brutal violence, she decided to take a terrible risk and leave everything behind in Guatemala, to try to find a life in California – the one place in the world where she could imagine being safe. Being herself. Host Sasha Khokha has followed Luna Guzmán over the last two years, reporting from a migrant shelter in Tijuana, an ICE detention center in San Diego and a tiny drag bar in Modesto. Her story says a lot about how U.S. immigration policy fails when it comes to recognizing people who live outside the gender binary, how the epic backlog of asylum cases in the U.S. can add to their trauma and how transgender migrants at the border are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.see more
Forum

Should the Supreme Court Expand? A Bipartisan Commission Tackles the Question.

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Biden on Friday ordered a 36-member bipartisan commission to study proposals to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court and set term limits for justices. Biden first proposed establishing the commission on the 2020 campaign trail, as the Court's rightward shift during the Trump Administration became a rallying cry for Democrats. We'll talk about the potential ramifications of a Supreme Court overhaul.

Guests:

Rory Little, professor, UC-Hastings College of the Law

