Governor Newsom Expects Full Reopening in California by June

Governor Newsom said the reopening will happen, as long as enough people are vaccinated and hospitalization rates remain low. 20 million vaccines have been administered in California so far.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

COVID-19 Long Hauler Worries His Life May Never Return to Normal

As California continues pushing forward with reopening, thousands of people in the state continue to struggle with COVID-19 symptoms, months after their initial diagnosis. San Francisco resident Charlie McCone is one of the long haulers who has struggled with symptoms for more than a year.

Guest: Charlie McCone, San Francisco Resident and COVID-19 long hauler