SF School Board Commits to Full Fall Reopening, Suspends School Renaming Effort



The vote comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Tuesday aiming for a "full reopening" of the state on June 15, should vaccination supplies be sufficiently high and hospitalizations remain low.

Newsom said that should clear the way for most students to return to their classrooms.

"I want kids back in person. I want kids back in schools safely for in-person instruction," he said. “On June 15 we anticipate there’ll be no barrier to getting all our kids safely back."

During the meeting, students and parents expressed frustration that the board has devoted so much time to issues unrelated to school reopenings.

Lowell High School senior Zoe Simotas implored board members to stay focused on the students they were elected to support.

“If you aren't here to fight for students, we don't want you here,” she said. “It feels like SFUSD is falling apart. I’m not part of a family that can afford private school. If SFUSD crashes and burns, which it feels like it is, we have no other option. So please pull yourself together.”

Along with the school renaming push, and the furor it sparked, the board has also come under intense fire for its recent move to strip Lowell High School of its merit-based admissions policies. And it is now entangled in a conflict involving one of its own board members, Alison Collins, who was removed last week from several leadership positions after the discovery of a set of inflammatory tweets she wrote in 2016, sharply criticizing Asian Americans. Collins has since sued the district and her fellow board members — to the tune of nearly $90 million — claiming her constitutional rights were violated.