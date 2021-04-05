SFUSD Superintendent Reverses Course, Says He Won't Retire This Year as Planned

In a move as surprising as a pop quiz, San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews on Monday said he plans to postpone his retirement.

Only a month after announcing he would retire in June, Matthews now says he will stay on for an additional year to lend more stability to the district while the search for his replacement is underway.

In a statement, Matthews said he has agreed to remain at the helm until June 30, 2022, fulfilling what he said was a request by the San Francisco Board of Education.

"SFUSD needs stability and focus at this time," Matthews said in the statement. "I am dedicated to supporting all of our SFUSD community as we navigate the many challenges and opportunities that lay ahead in the coming year."