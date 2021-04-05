California’s Unemployment System Still Isn’t Working for Many People Who Need It the Most

California’s Employment Development Department (or EDD) is responsible for paying out the state’s unemployment insurance. Ever since the pandemic began, the agency has struggled to close its huge backlog of claims. The system is even more frustrating for people who struggle with technology and language access, and advocates say these issues are still a big problem today.

Guest: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED reporter and producer for The California Report

